Win tickets to enjoy Motown legends in Weston

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 October 2018

A legendary American music group, which has delighted huge audiences for more than half a century, will perform on a Weston-super-Mare stage next month, and they are promising to roll back the years with some unforgettable hits of years gone by.

The Drifters will perform at The Playhouse, in High Street, on October 16 at 7.30pm.

The Motown legends’ performance will doubtless create a party atmosphere at the theatre, and fans will certainly be out of their seats and dancing in the aisles.

The band first formed in 1953 with some of the top singers from decades gone by, such as Clyde McPhatter and Ben E King, involved over the years.

They have long been a popular attraction, being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and being named as one of the best groups ever by The Rolling Stone magazine.

The Drifters have a back catalogue stretching back some 60 years, and the foursome will certainly delve into that well of hits at The Playhouse later this month.

The group are best known for their incredible hits such as Saturday Night At Movies, You’re More Than A Number, Come On Over To My Place and Up On The Roof.

And other popular favourites including Under The Boardwalk, Kissin’ In The Back Row and Save The Last Dance For Me are certain to get an outing at The Playhouse.

Tickets for this show, priced £24-26, are available from 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has again teamed  up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Drifters on stage on October 16 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your competition answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to The Drifters competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 12.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: In what year were The Drifters formed?

Win tickets to enjoy Motown legends in Weston

