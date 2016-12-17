WIN: Tickets to see The Billy Fury Years at The Playhouse

The Billy Fury Years. Archant

People will be able to enjoy an unforgettable journey through the musical career of rock ‘n’ roll legend Billy Fury in the new year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Billy Fury Years, featuring Michael King and his band, will perform a variety of the stars greatest hits, including his most successful ballad, Jealousy, at the show in Weston.

The Billy Fury Years will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, Weston, at 7.30pm on January 19.

Tickets, priced £20-24, are available from 01934 645544 or online via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show.

The competition will close at 10am on December 22.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.