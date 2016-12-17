Britain’s Got Talent star Nutty Noah to bring magic to the Tropicana – win tickets

Nutty Noah. Archant

Nutty Noah is returning to Weston-super-Mare for one afternoon of magic, music and mayhem.

The children’s entertainer, who has appeared on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, regularly sells out shows across the South West.

Audiences will be able to enjoy a host of original, amusing songs and comedy.

Nutty Noah is originally from Weston.

He studied performing arts at Weston College and has been described by author and comedian Ben Elton as ‘the king of all things silly’.

He can play a host of unusual instruments, and has even invented his own – the buzzoffaphone, which was featured on Britain’s Got Talent.

Nutty Noah will perform at Theatre @ The Bay, in the Tropicana in Marine Parade, on December 30 at 1pm. Tickets, priced £5-6, are available from www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com

The Mercury has teamed up with Theatre @ At The Bay to offer two family tickets to the show.

Usual Archant rules apply, and the competition closes at 10am on December 22.