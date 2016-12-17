Advanced search

Classic tale of Sleeping Beauty arrives in Burnham-on-Sea

09:00 01 December 2016

Sleeping Beauty will be in Burnham.

Archant

With Christmas just around the corner, a number of classic tales are taking to the stage and a Burnham theatre group is ready for their latest offering – the tale of Sleeping Beauty.

Re:Act Theatre School have worked hard on this production and the story will take you on a journey far, far away to a land of good and evil.

A young princess is cursed by a wicked fairy and she needs to be saved before her 18th birthday or she will have her finger pricked on a spindle.

But will she be saved by true love’s kiss?

Or will she fall asleep, never to wake up again.

The production company has cast young people in the show as it trains pupils aged eight to 15 and so it is sure to showcase the wealth of talent in the South West.

Re:Act Theatre school has branches in Weston, Clevedon and Burnham so this is the perfect time to witness local talent at its best.

Previous shows from this talented company include Little Shop Of Horrors, Jack And The Beanstalk and Les Miserables.

Sleeping Beauty will be at The Princess Theatre, in Princess Street, from December 9-10 at 7.30pm and at 2.30pm on December 10.

Tickets, priced £9-10 for adults, are available online at www.princesstheatreandarts.co.uk

