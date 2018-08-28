Advanced search

Play based on assassination to be staged

PUBLISHED: 20:00 16 October 2018

Sarajevo Big Bang is based on the assassination of Gavrilio Princip. Picture: Theatre Orchard

Sarajevo Big Bang is based on the assassination of Gavrilio Princip. Picture: Theatre Orchard

A play based around the infamous assassination which prompted The Great War will be staged in North Somerset this week.

Sarajevo Big Bang will be performed at Clevedon’s Theatre Shop, in Queens Square, on Thursday at 7.30pm.

In 1914 Gavrilo Princip killed Franz Ferdinand, heir to the throne of Austria-Hungary.

Through stories, songs and a cabaret, the cast of three characters take a surprising journey through power struggles and secret machinations to understand how they are all connected to the gunshot.

Maria is a professional storyteller and artist, Staffan a writer of books and plays who brings to life the historical background of the shot and its aftermath, while Eva is a singer, actress and dramatist.

Tickets, priced £12, are available online at www.theatreshop.org.uk or by calling the box office on 03336 663366.

