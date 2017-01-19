Fact-filled dinosaur show to visit The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare

Ben Garrod will bring So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs? to Weston's Playhouse on February 3. Archant

If you think you know about dinosaurs, Ben Garrod is about to prove you wrong when he visits Weston-super-Mare’s Playhouse.

All the things you thought you knew about dinosaurs are probably wrong... instead of being green and scaly, almost all of them had feathers and instead of making terrifying roars, they sounded more like garden birds.

During So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs? the whole family will be wowed by amazing and hilarious facts about the prehistoric creatures.

Ben Garrod is a TV presenter and scientific expert best known for co-presenting the BBC One show Attenborough And The Giant Dinosaur, with wildlife presenter David Attenborough.

The show will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, on February 3, at 6pm.

Tickets, priced £16, are available by calling 01934 645544 or via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

