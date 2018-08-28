Theatre Shop play celebrates Shakespeare and video games

A one-man homage to Shakespeare and video games. Archant

A play which mixes Shakespeare with video games is coming to the Theatre Shop in Clevedon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inspired by films like Scott Pilgrim Vs The World and with references to almost every video game ever made, Super Hamlet 64 is a fast paced re-telling of Shakespeare’s famous play.

Struggling to come to terms with the death of his dad, Mario, Hamlet’s world is flipped upside down – he feels like a character in someone else’s game.

He wishes he could go up a level and kill his uncle Luigi to make everything alright, but real life does not play out like a video game.

Super Hamlet 64: Parody DLC is a one-person homage to the art of video games and the beauty of Shakespeare’s verse.

The production is showing at the Theatre Shop, in Queens Square, on October 12.

Tickets, priced £12, can be booked at www.theatreshop.org.uk or on 03336 663366.