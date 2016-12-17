Win

It’s behind you! Pantomime fun makes a welcome return to Weston-super-Mare

Weston Playhouse's Christmas panto launch. Beauty and the Beast. Archant

It is that time of year again when Weston welcomes its annual pantomime – and you could enjoy a free family ticket to the show thanks to our competition.

This year, the story of Beauty And The Beast is being brought to life and even welcomes homegrown talent to the stage – oh yes it does!

Former Weston College student Chloe Hawkins will play Beauty, while comedy legend and pantomime veteran, John Challis, will take on the role of her loving father. Hawkins is making her pantomime debut, while Challis is returning for his 26th in a row.

He may be best known for his role in Only Fools And Horses as the hilarious Boycie but Challis is now no stranger to the Christmas stage.

Beauty And The Beast follows the tragic story of the beast, who has been put under a spell. This spell can only be broken if he learns to love another person and, crucially, be loved in return.

It will be at The Playhouse from December 10 to January 1 with a range of performance times, which can be found online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

Tickets, priced £14.95-20.95 with a host of group offers also available, can be purchased by calling 01934 645544, or from the theatre’s website.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer three lucky readers family tickets to see the show. These tickets are for two adults and two children to a performance of your choice.

