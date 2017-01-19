Literary classic Goodnight Mr Tom brought to life at Weston-super-Mare’s Blakehay Theatre

Sunshine Productions are making a return to The Blakehay Theatre as the talented group re-create Goodnight Mr Tom – and you could watch the show for free with our competition.

This iconic story is set in the build up to World War Two and follows William Beech’s life as he is evacuated to Somerset and finds an unlikely friend in this play, based on the book by Michelle Magorian.

Elderly Tom Oakley and William may be worlds apart in terms of age, but their tale of friendship is one which is guaranteed to move any audience.

Goodnight Mr Tom will be at The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, from February 15-18 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £14.50, are available by calling 01934 645493 or via www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

