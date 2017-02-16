Win

Matt Monro’s inspiring story to be told by his son at Weston-super-Mare’s Playhouse in March

Matt Monro www.jodiphotography.co.uk

The son of Matt Monro is set to take to The Playhouse stage as a tribute to his late father.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This celebration of Monro’s life and spectacular music from his son’s perspective will surely leave you tapping along to some of his much-loved songs.

This rags-to-riches story will also include some of his biggest hits including My Kind Of Girl and Portrait Of My Love.

The Matt Monro Story – One Voice will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, on March 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £23, are available by calling 01934 645544, or online via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer three lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show.

To enter, simply answer the question below.

Or, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: The Matt Monro Story Competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW by 10am on February 24.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering, you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry