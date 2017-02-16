Advanced search

Matt Monro’s inspiring story to be told by his son at Weston-super-Mare’s Playhouse in March

09:00 16 February 2017

Matt Monro

Matt Monro

www.jodiphotography.co.uk

The son of Matt Monro is set to take to The Playhouse stage as a tribute to his late father.

This celebration of Monro’s life and spectacular music from his son’s perspective will surely leave you tapping along to some of his much-loved songs.

This rags-to-riches story will also include some of his biggest hits including My Kind Of Girl and Portrait Of My Love.

The Matt Monro Story – One Voice will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, on March 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £23, are available by calling 01934 645544, or online via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer three lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show.

To enter, simply answer the question below.

Or, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: The Matt Monro Story Competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW by 10am on February 24.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering, you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Matt Monro had a hit with a song called: My Kind Of ------?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Matt Monro's inspiring story to be told by his son at Weston-super-Mare's Playhouse in March

