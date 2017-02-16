Matt Monro’s inspiring story to be told by his son at Weston-super-Mare’s Playhouse in March
09:00 16 February 2017
The son of Matt Monro is set to take to The Playhouse stage as a tribute to his late father.
This celebration of Monro’s life and spectacular music from his son’s perspective will surely leave you tapping along to some of his much-loved songs.
This rags-to-riches story will also include some of his biggest hits including My Kind Of Girl and Portrait Of My Love.
The Matt Monro Story – One Voice will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, on March 8 at 7.30pm.
Tickets, priced £23, are available by calling 01934 645544, or online via www.theplayhouse.co.uk
