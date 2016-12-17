Misfits hide in underground bunker in action-packed show – win tickets

Advanced search

06:30 22 December 2016

Beneath The Blizzard will be at Weston-super-Mare's Theatre @ The Bay.

Beneath The Blizzard will be at Weston-super-Mare's Theatre @ The Bay.

Archant

A group of survivors hide in a bolthole in a wintery production at Theatre @ The Bay in Weston-super-Mare – and you could win tickets to enjoy the action-packed performance thanks to the Mercury’s competition.

In Beneath The Blizzard, a band of misfits, chancers and outcasts dance in the dark as since a disaster, no-one has ventured above ground and snowmen haunt the streets of the forgotten city.

The show is produced by award-winning theatre company Fine Chisel, who breathe life into a group of rogues and rebels on the eve of the biggest adventure of their lives.

The group will transform Theatre @ The Bay, inside the Tropicana, into an underground party, a resistance headquarters and a secret haven of cheer.

Expect fast-paced instrument swapping and character swapping, with a blend of playful storytelling and festive folk tunes.

Beneath The Blizzard will be at the Theatre @ The Bay, in Marine Parade on January 13 at 7pm and January 14 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets, priced £5, are available from www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com or 01179 020344.

The Mercury has teamed up with Theatre @ The Bay to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on any of the dates.

The competition closes at 10am on December 30.

The competition closes at 10am on December 30.

