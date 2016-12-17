Win

Misfits hide in underground bunker in action-packed show – win tickets

Beneath The Blizzard will be at Weston-super-Mare's Theatre @ The Bay. Archant

A group of survivors hide in a bolthole in a wintery production at Theatre @ The Bay in Weston-super-Mare – and you could win tickets to enjoy the action-packed performance thanks to the Mercury’s competition.

In Beneath The Blizzard, a band of misfits, chancers and outcasts dance in the dark as since a disaster, no-one has ventured above ground and snowmen haunt the streets of the forgotten city.

The show is produced by award-winning theatre company Fine Chisel, who breathe life into a group of rogues and rebels on the eve of the biggest adventure of their lives.

The group will transform Theatre @ The Bay, inside the Tropicana, into an underground party, a resistance headquarters and a secret haven of cheer.

Expect fast-paced instrument swapping and character swapping, with a blend of playful storytelling and festive folk tunes.

Beneath The Blizzard will be at the Theatre @ The Bay, in Marine Parade on January 13 at 7pm and January 14 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets, priced £5, are available from www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com or 01179 020344.

The Mercury has teamed up with Theatre @ The Bay to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on any of the dates.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

The competition closes at 10am on December 30.

