Moving story of Evita set to thrill at The Bristol Hippodrome

Bill Kenwright production of EVITA lyrics by Tim Rice music by Andrew Lloyd Webber directed by Bob Thomson and Bill Kenwright Archant

The emotional and inspiring story of Evita is set to stun Bristol next month after a triumphant run in the West End.

And you could win tickets to the show on opening night thanks to our competition.

The story – which is one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s biggest hits – follows the life of Eva Peron.

She has recently been heralded as the ‘spiritual leader’ of Argentina and she takes on this role with ease but her life is about to take a dramatic turn. There are a host of incredible songs, including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina – made famous in the film by pop superstar Madonna who played the title role back in 1996.

Evita will be at The Hippodrome from February 14-18 at 7.30pm each night and 2.30pm on February 15, 16 and 18. Tickets, priced £17.90-52.40, are available online via www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome

The Mercury has teamed up with The Hippodrome to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets to the show on February 14.

To enter, simply answer the question below.

Or, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Evita Competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW by 10am on February 3.

