National Theatre’s Amadeus shown live at Odeon – win tickets

06:45 19 January 2017

A scene from Amadeus (Picture: Marc Brenner)

A scene from Amadeus (Picture: Marc Brenner)

Marc Brenner - sub with credit

The iconic play Amadeus, which chronicles the life of composer Mozart, will be shown at the Odeon in Weston-super-Mare.

The National Theatre production stars Lucian Msamati (Game Of Thrones) as Salieri, the court composer who is awestruck by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s genius.

The scene is set when Mozart arrives in Vienna, the music capital of the world, and he is determined to make a splash.

Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy his name. Seized by jealousy, he begins a war with Mozart.

Amadeus won multiple Olivier and Tony Awards with its premiere in 1979. It was then adapted into an Academy Award-winning film.

The show will be broadcast live from the National Theatre, with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia, and will be screened at Weston’s Odeon on February 2 at 7pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the screening.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Enter the competition by January 27 at 10am.

Q: Where does Mozart travel to?

