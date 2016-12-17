Pantomime going for gold at Bristol Hippodrome
09:00 08 December 2016
David Betts Photography
Lavish costumes, silly jokes and a host of audience participation – yes, it is pantomime season once again and you could be heading to Bristol to watch Cinderella for free thanks to our competition.
Ice skaters Torvill and Dean – best known for their iconic Bolero routine which saw them win gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo – will take on the roles of the fairy godparents.
Comedian Jarred Christmas will play loveable Buttons to help tell the story of Cinderella’s quest to leave behind her evil step-parents and find true love.
Cinderella will be at The Hippodrome from December 10 to January 8 with a range of performance times, which can be found on the Bristol Hippodrome website.
Tickets, priced £12-45.50 with a host of group offers also available, can be purchased by calling 08448 713012, online.
The Mercury has teamed up with The Hippodrome to offer two lucky readers a family ticket to the production on January 3 at 6pm.
To enter, answer the question below: What is the name of Torvill and Dean’s iconic routine which won them Olympic gold?
Or, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Cinderella Competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW by 10am on December 16.
Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering, you agree to be contacted by Archant.
