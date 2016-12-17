Opinion

REVIEW: Magical and hilarious evening with Beauty And The Beast at The Playhouse

Weston Playhouse's Christmas panto launch. Beauty and the Beast. Archant

A timeless tale of love was brought to life at The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Tuesday) by a magical and talented cast, which included Only Fools And Horses star John Challis.

Chloe Hawkins, who is playing Beauty. Chloe Hawkins, who is playing Beauty.

Beauty And The Beast tells the tragic story of an arrogant prince who falls victim to a witch’s spell which turns him into a horrifying beast. The spell can only be broken by finding true love.

The hilarious show, which opened on Saturday, was packed full of cheesy jokes and cheeky innuendos which had every member of the audience laughing.

Comedy legend John Challis, best known for his role as Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, was brilliant as Beauty’s father Doc – a crazy inventor with a soft spot for his daughter, played by Chloe Hawkins.

Hawkins stole the show with her stunning rendition of Fight Song, originally performed by Rachel Platten. It was the highlight of the show for me and really showcased her voice.

The former Weston College student and her Beast, played by Will Elliott, also wowed the audience with their performance of Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight.

The Enchantress, played by Sarah Hooper, used witty rhymes to move the story along and the partnership between David Zachary’s character Djon M’tard and Welshman Hywel Dowell, who played Mademoiselle Renee, had children on their feet with excitement.

The cast’s interaction with the children in the audience was brilliant, as the youngsters got behind their favourite characters and booed the egotistical villain Danon, played by Richard Watkins.

The pantomime’s ensemble also added to the quality of the show with their incredible dancing, while I also found the staging to be creative and exciting.

From cake throwing to terribly cheesy jokes the show offered a side-splitting dose of fun and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a bit of festive cheer this Christmas.

Beauty And The Beast will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, from tonight (Wednesday) until January 1 with a range of performance times, which can be found online via The Playhouse website.

Tickets, priced £14.95-20.95, are available from 01934 645544 or from the theatre’s website.