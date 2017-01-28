Win

Rocking vampires to take to The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare

Vampires Rock Phillip Henderson

Weston’s Playhouse is welcoming you all aboard the Ghost Train when the UK’s favourite vampires return for an evening of musical fun with a rock edge.

This hilarious production features aerial stunts, fire routines and a host of rock anthems in this one-off concert.

Some of the nation’s most-loved tracks will be performed by Steve Steinman and his band, with this show following on from the successful first show which was called Vampires Rock Musical Concert. This sequel is sure to have you on your feet and includes some of the very best songs by Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC and Meatloaf.

Vampires Rock Ghost Train will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, on February 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £27, are available by calling 01934 645544 or online via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show.

To enter, simply answer the question below. : What is the name of the first Vampire Rock show?

Or, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Vampire Rocks Competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW by 10am on February 10. Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering, you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry