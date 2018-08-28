Advanced search

Beautiful Thing to be performed in the South West

PUBLISHED: 20:00 17 October 2018

Beautiful Thing will be performed in the South West for the next two weeks. Picture: Mark Dawson Photography

Beautiful Thing will be performed in the South West for the next two weeks. Picture: Mark Dawson Photography

Archant

The theatre show Beautiful Thing is being staged in the South West this month.

A cast and choir of people who live in Bristol will perform the show in celebration of its 25th anniversary in production.

The play is about two teenage boys, shy Jamie and athletic Ste, who find love in the midst of personal hardships at home and at school in South London.

Artistic director Mike Tweddle, of Southville in Bristol, will take on Jonathan Harvey’s play, which is being supported by the Get Singing workshop’s community choir in the city.

Fifty members make up the choir who will perform songs of the 1960s and 90s throughout the play who have been rehearsing since the summer.

The show will be performed at the Tobacco Factory Theatres, in Raleigh Road Bristol until October 27.

Tickets, priced £18, are available online at  www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com or by calling 01179 020344.

More from Weston Mercury

GOBLIN COMBE: ‘Jewel in the crown’ reopens

17:00 Sam Frost
Alice Tucker (bottom right) is running activities at Goblin Combe.

Weeks after activities at an environment centre used by children and vulnerable people were shut down, an independent education specialist has stepped in to help.

Read more

Worlebury duo enjoy success at county event at Burnham & Berrow

15:53 Bickell, Dave
Lynne Johnson and Amanda Cook.

Worlebury Golf Club duo Lynne Johnson and Amanda Cook tasted success at the Somerset County Ladies Golf Association nine-hole Champion of Champions competition at Burnham & Berrow.

Read more

First-ever victories for Weston Supers after double header

15:30 Bickell, Dave
Weston Supers.

Weston Supers American football team recorded their first-ever victories in a double header in Exeter.

Read more

Beautiful Thing to be performed in the South West

59 minutes ago Lily Newton-Browne
Beautiful Thing will be performed in the South West for the next two weeks. Picture: Mark Dawson Photography

The theatre show Beautiful Thing is being staged in the South West this month.

Read more

Excellent results for Splitz gymnasts

15:12 Bickell, Dave
Splitz Gymnastics Club new tracksuits.

Splitz Gymnastics Club members achieved some excellent results at the Honiton invitational competition.

Read more

Winscombe Ladies remain third in the league table

14:54 Bickell, Dave
Sarah Holland.

Winscombe Ladies scored a goal with less than a minute gone against Plymouth University and went on to score two more to secure all three points.

Read more

Weston crash into Swindon to take all three points.

14:54 Bickell, Dave
A field hockey player about to pass the ball

Weston defeated bottom club Swindon to keep up their 100 per cent start to the season.

Read more

Owners announce closure of AJ’s Karting and Laser tag with ‘heavy heart’

14:50 Vicky Angear
Picture: Chris Sweet

A popular go-karting and laser quest business in Weston-super-Mare has been forced to close today (Wednesday).

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Uphill start the new season with mixed results

14:31 Bickell, Dave
Uphill Badminton Club juniors.

Uphill Badminton Club’s A team started the new season with mixed results, winning one and losing one match.

Read more

Busy week for Weston Open Badminton Club

14:31 Bickell, Dave
Badminton.

Weston Open Badminton Club enjoyed a busy week, with three matches in five days.

Read more

Most Read Entertainment

Play based on assassination to be staged

Sarajevo Big Bang is based on the assassination of Gavrilio Princip. Picture: Theatre Orchard

Muse confirm Bristol gig as part of new album tour

Muse.

Five things to do this weekend – Weston seek first league win

Catch The Light community lantern parade.

Madness front-man Suggs to perform in Weston

Suggs will be performing in Weston later this month.

Win tickets to enjoy Motown legends in Weston

The Drifters.

WIN: Tickets to World War I play Pals in Clevedon

Pals will be shown in Clevedon. Picture: Thom Axon

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists