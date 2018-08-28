Beautiful Thing to be performed in the South West

The theatre show Beautiful Thing is being staged in the South West this month.

A cast and choir of people who live in Bristol will perform the show in celebration of its 25th anniversary in production.

The play is about two teenage boys, shy Jamie and athletic Ste, who find love in the midst of personal hardships at home and at school in South London.

Artistic director Mike Tweddle, of Southville in Bristol, will take on Jonathan Harvey’s play, which is being supported by the Get Singing workshop’s community choir in the city.

Fifty members make up the choir who will perform songs of the 1960s and 90s throughout the play who have been rehearsing since the summer.

The show will be performed at the Tobacco Factory Theatres, in Raleigh Road Bristol until October 27.

Tickets, priced £18, are available online at www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com or by calling 01179 020344.