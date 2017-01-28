Advanced search

The Committments makes its way to The Bristol Hippodrome

11:22 02 February 2017

The Committments

The Committments

Archant

Bristol is set to welcome The Commitments musical fresh from its West End run and is sure to have you singing along to some of the very best soul songs.

There is a chance you could be seeing the show for free, with our competition.

Kevin Kennedy – best known for his role as Curly Watts in Coronation Street – leads the way in a story which follows the story of how a host of wannabes are formed into successful band The Commitments.

The Commitments will be at The Bristol Hippodrome, in St Augustines Parade, from February 20-25, with performances at 7.30pm each night and 2.30pm on February 22 and 25.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Bristol Hippodrome to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show on February 21.

To enter, simply answer the question below.

Or, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: The Commitments Competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW by 10am on February 10. Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering, you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: What popular soap did Kevin Kennedy star in?

