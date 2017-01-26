Advanced search

The Royal Ballet's award-winning Woolf Works screened at Weston Odeon – win tickets

11:48 26 January 2017

Woolf Works will be screened at Weston-super-Mare's Odeon. Photo by Tristram Kenton.

Woolf Works will be screened at Weston-super-Mare's Odeon. Photo by Tristram Kenton.

©Tristram Kenton

Virginia Woolf’s pioneering literary works provide the inspiration for the multi-award winning Woolf Works ballet which will be shown at the Odeon in Weston-super-Mare.

Choreographer Wayne McGregor has been at the cutting edge of ballet, working with collaborators across the world.

This critically-acclaimed work, produced in 2015, combines themes from three of Woolf’s landmark novels – Mrs Dalloway, Orlando and The Waves.

The ballet triptych won McGregor the Critics’ Circle Award for best choreography, and the Olivier Award for best new dance production.

The Royal Ballet: Woolf Works will be shown at the Odeon on February 8, at 7.15pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two lucky readers the chance to win tickets to the screening.

Usual Archant rules apply and the competition closes at 10am on February 3.

