Madness front-man Suggs to perform in Weston

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 October 2018

Singer-songwriter and Madness front-man Suggs will perform his show in Weston and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

Suggs will bring his show to Weston as a follow up to his sell-out tour – My Life Story, which detailed his rise to fame with 1970s ska band Madness.

He will perform with his pianist Deano Mumford to tell audiences more about his life story, through songs he has written and with the help of classic hits from Madness.

He will talk about when he suffered vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, about the time he nearly blew the closing ceremony of the Olympics and the ‘embarrassing antics’ which happened at Glastonbury Festival.

Graham McPherson – who is better known as Suggs, is an actor and former radio DJ, television and radio host.

Madness was formed by Mike Barson, Chris Foreman, and Lee Thompson in 1976, who originally named the band The North London Invaders.

They then briefly changed their band’s name to Morris and the Minors in 1978 before deciding on Madness a year later.

Suggs, Mark Bedford, Cathal Smyth, better known as Chas Smash, and Dan Woodgate had also joined the group by this time.

Suggs: What a King Cnut will be performed at Weston’s Playhouse in High Street on October 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £30.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston’s Playhouse to offer readers a chance to win two pairs of tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: In what year did members of the 1970s ska band decide on its final name?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Suggs competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 19.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

