Heart-breaking comedy about radicalisation

The guard and the prisoner of war in Bismillah! Archant

A show set in a basement in Northern Iraq is coming to the Theatre Shop in Clevedon.

Bismillah! is an Isis tragi-comedy about a young British prisoner of war from the north and a London-born young British Muslim boy who has defected to join the Islamic State.

Bismillah! is a powerful piece of theatre which tackles experiences of disenfranchised young people in Britain. It follows their time together as captive and guard, which has been described as ‘bold and thought-provoking’ by The Guardian.

The funny and heartbreaking production examines the impact of racial, social, economic and religious politics on youth in society. It tackles contemporary issues from rising social tensions and the fall-out of interventionist foreign policies, to working in Wetherspoons and the ever-rising price of a standard meal deal.

Bismillah! was Wound Up Theatre company’s second piece which debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2015. The production, initially developed by Soho Theatre’s Young Writers Company, was written in response to the targeted radicalisation by extremist groups of young people disenfranchised in Britain.

Wound Up Theatre is an award-winning company established in 2013 to produce social and politically aware theatre, which discusses seismic issues.

Bismallah! Is performing at the Theatre Shop, in Queens Square, from Wednesday to October 11.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.theatreshop.org.uk or on 03336 663366.

