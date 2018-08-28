Win tickets to Whitney: Queen Of The Night

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:07 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:07 11 October 2018

Whitney will be at the Bristol Hippodrome.

Whitney will be at the Bristol Hippodrome.

A celebration of one of the greatest singers of our time will have fans singing their hearts out at The Playhouse.

Whitney will be at the Bristol Hippodrome.

Whitney: Queen Of The Night is a stunning celebration of the American singer and actress who remains one of the best-selling artists of all time.

The award-winning production features a sensational line-up of musicians and artistes who pay tribute to the stellar singer.

The performers put on a breath-taking show, in the spirit of Whitney, complete with the powerhouse vocals she was reknowned for.

Three decades of Whitney’s hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love Is Your Love, Saving All My Love and I Will Always Love You, will have audiences singing along.

Whitney will be at the Bristol Hippodrome.Whitney will be at the Bristol Hippodrome.

The show is a beautiful  tribute to the most highly awarded female artists in the world.

Whitney Houston released seven studio albums and two soundtrack albums and has sold more than 200 million records worldwide.

Whitney also made her screen acting debut in the romantic thriller The Bodyguard.

She recorded seven songs for the film’s soundtrack, including I Will Always Love You, which received the Grammy Award for record of the year and became the best-selling single by a woman in music history.

Her true legacy was her music, and Whitney: Queen Of The Night enables fans to share in her passion.

The show starts at 7.30pm on November 1 at the High Street venue.

Tickets, priced £15-26, can be booked from www.theplayhouse.co.uk or 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question.

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant about it and the editor’s decision is final.

Q: In which film did Whitney Houston make her acting debut?

