Win

WIN: Tickets to World War I play Pals in Clevedon

Pals will be shown in Clevedon. Picture: Thom Axon Photography by Thom Axon

A theatre show based on true World War One events will be performed in North Somerset, and Mercury readers could win tickets to see the action.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pals will be shown in Clevedon. Picture: Thom Axon Pals will be shown in Clevedon. Picture: Thom Axon

Pals will be staged at Clevedon’s Theatre Shop, in Queens Square, on October 31 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The show will be performed by Cornwall-based company North South Theatre.

Inspired by real war diaries, Pals is a touching show set during the early years of World War One and highlights reality of the terrible situation soldiers found themselves in.

The dark comedy follows the story of two enthusiastic and innocent pals who volunteer their services to Britain after Lord Kitchener’s call for a new army in 1914.

Pals will be shown in Clevedon. Picture: Thom Axon Pals will be shown in Clevedon. Picture: Thom Axon

The two soldiers, who are also brothers-in-law, do their best to keep each other’s spirits up, with humour, sarcasm and a camaraderie which only comes from knowing one another for years.

The story’s background is firmly tells the story of the trenches as pals were formed from groups of friends.

Embarrassing medicals, French girls, lice, rats and shrapnel wait for them but their strong friendship and sense of humour will enable the men to stick together through it all.

The transition from propaganda machine which promised glory and honour, to the reality of the pals’ situation, takes the audience on a gripping journey.

Pals will be shown in Clevedon. Picture: Thom Axon Pals will be shown in Clevedon. Picture: Thom Axon

At each touring location, the production will adapt to become community-specific, bringing to life the area’s war-time historical connections.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.theatreshop.org.uk or on 03336 663366.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Theatre Shop to offer one reader a pair of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question below before the competition deadline of October 20.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering the draw you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Competition entry