Win: Tickets to A Judgement In Stone at Weston-super-Mare’s Playhouse

The Playhouse is set to welcome TV actor Andrew Lancel in thriller A Judgement In Stone – and you could win tickets to the show in our competition.

This 1977 novel is one of Ruth Rendell’s most famed works. It follows the story of Eunice, who is struggling to fit in as she takes on the role of housekeeper in a wealthy family’s home. This leads to a tale of cold-blooded murder on Valentine’s Day, which is unravelled amid despair for the whole cast.

Lancel – best known for his performances as villain Frank Foster in Coronation Street – will take on the role of DI Neil Manson.

A Judgement In Stone will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, Weston, from April 10-15 at 7.30pm. There will also be performances at 2.30pm on April 12 and 15. Tickets, priced £26.50-29.50, are available by calling 01934 645544 or online via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show.

The competition will close at 10am on January 13.

