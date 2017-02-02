Win

WIN: Tickets to see Let’s Twist Again at The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare

Let's Twist Again will be at The Playhouse on February 14. Archant

It is time to get off your feet and feel the beat with some of the greatest hits to come out of the rock ‘n’ roll era.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Let’s Twist Again is a jam-packed show filled with toe-tapping tunes from the likes of Elvis, Dusty, Lulu, The Beatles, Cilla Black and Frankie Valli.

West End star Suzi Madin will lead a professional company in a musical show featuring hits from the 1950s and 1960s.

Join the host with the most, Big Tony Tremendo, and the live band, The Twisters, for a star-studded evening filled with fabulous songs and glitzy dance numbers.

Let’s Twist Again will be at The Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, Weston, at 7.30pm on February 17.

Tickets, priced £24, are available from 01934 645544 or online via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show.

This competition will close at 10am on February 14.

Competition entry