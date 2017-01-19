Your chance to win tickets to see NZINGABETH! Or When Ana Met Virginia in Weston

The show will be performed at Weston-super-Mare's Tropicana. Archant

A show which brings two historic queens together to chat about politics, current affairs and the novelties of modern life is heading to Weston-super-Mare in March.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Theatre @ The Bay, at the Tropicana in Marine Parade, will host NZINGABETH! Or When Ana Met Virginia’ on March 11 at 7.30pm.

The show unites two crucial characters of history, African Queen Ana Nzinga and Queen Elizabeth I to chew the fat over important elements of the modern world, including race, gender and politics.

But not only does this show raise some thought-provoking questions, it is also an entertaining stage experience packed with music, colourful costumes and expert performing.

The thought-provoking show is produced by Storytree, The Bluebirds and Four of Swords Theatre and challenges racial and gender stereotypes through a dynamic mix of music and theatre.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Bluebirds to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see NZINGABETH! Or When Ana Met Virginia on March 11 at 7.30pm.

The competition will close at 10am on January 27.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry