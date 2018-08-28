Artists to flock to Somerset for Wells Festival of Literature

An eclectic line up of authors will celebrate literature in England’s smallest city.

Writers including Max Hastings, Ed Stourton and Alan Titchmarsh will read and talk about their novels.

Jonathan Miller’s son William will also speak about his famous father’s work with books and television.

Fiction and non-fiction texts will take centre stage in this one-week event.

One of the main aims of the festival is to encourage a love of words and creativity with the English vocabulary.

It is not just the professionals who will be taking to the stage but also local performers.

The Write Up! Speak Up! event offers poets, artists, musicians and wordsmiths the chance to take, sing and communicate in different medias.

The Wells Literature Festival will run from October 19-27 at various times.

Tickets, starting from £3.50, are available at www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk/festival