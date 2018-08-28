Five things to do this weekend – Weston seek first league win

Catch The Light community lantern parade. Archant

Summer may have past and exciting events such as Halloween, fireworks, carnival and more may not have arrived just yet.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, there is no need to despair as there are several good events taking place at the weekend.

* The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, will host a fundraising coffee morning from 10am to noon on Saturday.

Money raised will allow the theatre to pay for new equipment.

Visitors will get to enjoy a performance by Worle Operatic and Dramatic Society too.

* A choral concert will be held at All Saints Church on Saturday lunchtime.

Margaret Hopes and her pupils will perform at noon and tickets, priced £8 including lunch and wine, will be available at the door.

* Weston Football Club have struggled to get their campaign going and sit bottom of the National League South.

But, they will hope to turn that around and build on their FA Cup success when they host fellow strugglers East Thurrock United on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm at the Woodspring Stadium.

* There will be a musical celebration on the Bournville estate on Saturday evening.

The popular Catch The Light lantern parade takes place this weekend and it promises to be quite a spectacle.

The fun begins at 5.30pm, although the parade from the For All Healthy Living Centre will not be kicked off by the Bristol Samba Band until 6.45pm.

* Snacks, sangria and dancing is on the menu for Sunday.

Pena Flamenca will perform at their studio near Alma Street at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced £13, can be booked on 01934 626819.