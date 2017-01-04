WIN: Tickets to Weston’s Model Train Show in aid of Weston Hospicecare

You could win tickets to the Weston-super-Mare Model Railway Show at The Campus, in Locking Castle. Archant

One of Weston-super-Mare’s most popular family events will return this month – and you could win a family ticket to enjoy the day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Weston Model Train Show is held twice a year at The Campus, in Locking Castle.

This month’s event will be the show’s 11th appearance and it has raised more than £33,000 for Weston Hospicecare since it first started.

The show will feature at least 25 working model train layouts, with experts on hand to provide demonstrations and offer advice about how to operate a model train successfully. There will also be a number of trade stalls on show.

The Weston Model Train Show will take place from 10am-4.30pm on January 15, at The Campus in Highlands Lane.

Entry is priced £6.50 for adults, £2 for children and £15 for families, with all proceeds going to Weston Hospicecare.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Weston Model Train Show to offer two lucky readers the chance to win either a family ticket (for two adults and two children) or a pair of tickets to the event.

The deadline for entries is 10am on January 12.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry