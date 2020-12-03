Published: 12:30 PM December 3, 2020

British Speedway bosses say news of the imminent vaccine rollout is a major shot in the arm for next season.

Rob Godfrey, chairman of British Speedway Promoters Ltd, has underlined the plan to relaunch the sport next April.

He said: "It's quite remarkable that the UK is about to become the first country to roll out a vaccine to protect people against this terrible virus which has changed most of our lives.

"We're ready to go for the new season. Every club is committed to race and we are all eager to get the leagues back up and running.

"We are hearing stories of riders being told we won't be ready. We will be. We are going racing. We must emphasise people in other countries making these claims are overlooking the fact that we are the first country to take the vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

"With the prospect of other vaccines coming into play there is no doubt more and more people will have taken it by the time April comes around.

"Additionally, we have now seen the return of fans to football grounds at elite sport level. It's all looking positive."