Win tickets to watch the Greatest Show

The Oppitts cast of Barnum Archant

The award-winning youth section of Weston Operatic Society will be performing in Weston this month.

The Oppitts will present a play about PT Barnum, at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street.

People who loved The Greatest Showman will definitely love A Big Top Musical: Barnum.

It explores Barnum, the businessman who went from rags to riches because of his spectacular marketing techniques and larger than life circus acts.

The circus had something to keep everyone entertained, from Joice Heth, who he introduces as the oldest woman alive and she becomes a huge success, to clowns who help him build his house of attractions.

Despite Barnum's success, his wife Charity urges him to get a job in the factory but he refuses and keeps on going.

He becomes a manager for a Swedish singer, Jenny Lind, who he falls in love with and he joins her on tour, leaving his beloved wife behind.

The musical explores his relationships, career and his rise to fame.

The circus show is suitable for everyone, from young to old, and is filled with chart-topping hits such as There's A Sucker Born Every Minute, Thank God I'm Old, The Colours Of My Life and One Brick At A Time.

The musical The Greatest Showman featuring Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman was inspired by Barnum and his performers.

Barnum will be at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on July 24-27 daily at 7.30pm and on July 27 at 2.30pm as well.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Blakehay Theatre to offer lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the 7.30pm show on July 24.

This competition will close at 10am on July 18.

