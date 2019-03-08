Advanced search

Win

Bowie Experience tickets for Playhouse up for grabs

PUBLISHED: 14:39 13 March 2019

The Bowie Experience will be on stage on April 12. Picture: Charlie Raven

The Bowie Experience will be on stage on April 12. Picture: Charlie Raven

charlie raven

It is more than three years since once of the greatest artists died in 2016 and David Bowie will be remembered in style at Weston’s Playhouse.

The Bowie Experience will roll into town in April, promising to showcase the best music from his legendary career.

All his biggest hits will be performed meaning the Playhouse will be rocking by the end of the performance.

Bowie Experience will take place on April 12, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £20, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets for the show.

To enter, simply answer the question at the bottom of the page by 10am on March 21.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

Q: David Bowie died in which year?

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Fire breaks out on Grand Pier go-karts

The Grand Pier will reopen tomorrow as normal.

