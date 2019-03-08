Win

Bowie Experience tickets for Playhouse up for grabs

The Bowie Experience will be on stage on April 12. Picture: Charlie Raven charlie raven

It is more than three years since once of the greatest artists died in 2016 and David Bowie will be remembered in style at Weston’s Playhouse.

The Bowie Experience will roll into town in April, promising to showcase the best music from his legendary career.

All his biggest hits will be performed meaning the Playhouse will be rocking by the end of the performance.

Bowie Experience will take place on April 12, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £20, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets for the show.

