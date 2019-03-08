Win

WIN: Tickets for Last Night At The Proms at Weston's Playhouse

The show is coming to Weston next month Archant

Traditional music fans are in for a chance to win tickets to watch the Last Night At The Proms on a Weston stage.

The British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will thrill an audience with a concert orchestra on September 1 at 7.30pm at The Playhouse, in High Street.

Mark Langley, who will present the show on the night, will provide his liveliness and humour to ensure the whole family is entertained whilst soloists also keep the crowd on the edge of their seat.

The audience will be encouraged to wave their flags as the event promises to make people feel proud to be British during the musical celebration.

This year, the group will commemorate 100 years since the conclusion of World War One.

Songs which highlight the best of British music around the period will be featured throughout the night.

Also, there will be a sing-along to songs ranging from My Fair Lady, The Phantom Of The Opera and Grease.

The programme features classics such as Land Of Hope And Glory, Rule Britannia, Sailors Hornpipe, Jerusalem and more.

The orchestra group was formed in 1998 and Lee Longden, their first musical director, led the group as they played historic venues across the country.

Tickets for this show, priced £17.50-22, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

* The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer readers two pairs of tickets to the Last Night At The Proms on September 1 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Thursday.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

