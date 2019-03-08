A night to celebrate the life and career of Bowie

The band will be performing next month at the Playhouse Cosmic Exposure

A night of celebrating the career and the life of one of the most influential musicians is coming to Weston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bowie Starman, A Musical Celebration will be taking place at The Playhouse, in High Street on October 13.

The tribute act will be performing David Bowie's catalogue of songs from the start of his career in 1962 to his final years.

The audience can expect to hear the distinctive and original sounds by Bowie such as Lets Dance, China Girl, Life On Mars, Ashes To Ashes, and more music across all eras.

Bowie, who was born in Brixton, started his music career when he was just 15 years old.

He went sold 140 million records worldwide, making him one of the best selling musicians.

His 1969 commercial breakthrough song Space Oddity won him a Ivor Novello for originality and it was the first of many awards during his career.

In the UK, he received nine platinum, 11 gold and eight silver albums while in the US he earned five platinum and nine gold certificates, and a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

Bowie died in 2016 from liver cancer, but his legacy lives on, as his music has influenced popular music around the world.

Bowie Starman, A Musical Celebration will be taking place on October 13 at The Playhouse, in High Street at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available online at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each.

To enter the competition, answer the following question: Where was David Bowie born?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Bowie Starman: A Musical Celebration competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, alternatively, visit www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on September 26 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.