Musical theatre and soap sensation to star in panto at Bristol Hippodrome

Shane Richie will star in Dick Whittington. Archant

A famous soap star will lead Bristol's Hippodrome pantomime this year.

Shane Richie will take on the role of Dick Whittington, at the show which opens on December 7.

The tale sees poor boy, Dick Whittington, head to the London to find fame and fortune.

The Hippodrome's panto will bring the set, costumes and staging previously seen in Qdos Entertainment's acclaimed production at the London Palladium to the City with a brand-new script.

Richie, is best known for playing Albert Square's lovable landlord Alfie Moon in EastEnders.

He has won numerous awards throughout his career and has numerous television credits having hosted a number of high-profile gameshows.

Dick Whittington will be performed at the Hippodrome from December 7 to January 5.

Tickets, priced from £13, are available at www.atgtickets.com