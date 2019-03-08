Advanced search

Club night Show Me Love heads to Weston pier

PUBLISHED: 18:00 12 April 2019

Touring club night Show Me Love comes to the Grand Pier this month picture; Show Me Love

Show Me Love

A night of live club classics –featuring a line-up of old-school house and garage hits from the 1990s and 2000s – is heading to Weston’s Grand Pier as part of the Show Me Love Live tour, and readers could win tickets to the show.

This ‘once-in-a-lifetime event’ comes to the Marine Parade venue this month, with an action-packed night of house, garage, RnB and dancehall anthems and live performances of some of the Nineties and Noughties’ biggest hits.

Acts for the evening include Manchester-based garage all-girl group Sweet Female Attitude, who will be performing their 2000 number-two smash hit Flowers.

American hip hop singer and producer Fatman Scoop, known for his rough barking voice, will perform a set including his 1999 number-one hit Be Faithful, as well as his Top 10 hit It Takes Scoop.

House legends Baby D will take to the stage to perform a set featuring their iconic 1994 number-one hit single Let Me Be Your Fantasy, which often tops lists as one of the most influential dance anthems ever written, and is known for being the biggesst crossover hit of the rave era.

Breakbeat maestro MC Kie will also play a set featuring his hit single Love Come Down.

Organisers promise a ‘once-in-a-lifetime clubbing experience’, with multiple DJ sets and live vocal performances, including a saxophonist and on-stage dancers, plus much more besides.

Show Me Love Live comes to the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, on April 27 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £21.93, are available from the booking office or online at www.grandpier.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with Show Me Love to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a group ticket (for four people) to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: What was American hiphop star Big Scoop’s 1999 number-one hit single called?

Send your answer, along with your full name, address and telephone number, to Show Me Love Live competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW. You can also enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on April 18.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the pier.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

