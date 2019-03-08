Advanced search

The Beatles tribute band will stop in Weston during their tour

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 October 2019

The tribute band has performed to audiences all over the world

Archant

Win tickets to see a tribute about one of the most influential bands of all time perform in Weston.

Magic of The Beatles will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, on November 7 at 7.30pm.

The band which has been described as the leading The Beatles tribute show, provide an authentic and lively experience.

Audiences can expect to hear all the treasured songs from the musicians such as Love Me Do, She Loves You, Please Please Me, From Me To You, Help, I Feel Fine, Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude, Let It Be and more.

The Beatles were formed in Liverpool in 1960 and comprised of four members… John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, and went on to become one of the most influential bands in the world.

They have sold more than eight million records worldwide with certified sales of 178 million, making them the best-selling bands in the US.

This year marks the 50th anniversary since they released their last album Abbey Road which features the infamous picture at a zebra crossing.

During their 10 years together, The Beatles pioneered a range of recording techniques and mastered various music styles from ballads, rock and even Indian music.

Although they broke up in 1970, the group went on to fulfil successful solo careers.

Magic Of The Beatles will be taking place on November 7 at The Playhouse, in High Street at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £26-27, are available online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets.

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Magic Of The Beatles competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or visit www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 17 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

