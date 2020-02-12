Win

WIN: Tickets to Buddy Holly at Weston's Playhouse

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers will perform at Weston's Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres Archant

Fans are invited to celebrate the joy Buddy Holly has brought to millions of people worldwide by joining Buddy Holly and The Cricketers on their first tour of the new decade.

The rock 'n' roll spectacular will return to The Playhouse, in High Street, on March 11 at 7.30pm.

The dynamic show will feature authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

Songs include all time favourites such as That'll Be The Day, Peggy Sue and Heartbeat.

This show has been delighting audiences for 28 years and has been performed in many locations around the world including Europe and a tour of the US.

It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK including Jason Shaw as Buddy, who was endorsed as Britain's most popular Buddy Holly act when the show appeared on BBC One's The One And Only.

Producer, Simon Fielder, a former actor in the original touring and West End show, said: "I'm so lucky to present shows that feature people and subjects about which I am really passionate.

"Buddy Holly was pivotal in my development as a guitarist and songwriter.

"Buddy's music has touched the heart of millions around the world and influenced many famous artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Brian May and many others.

"It's also incredible how many younger people are now into his music. Our audiences are a great mix of ages and the show just keeps growing in popularity."

Tickets, priced £20.50, are available from the box office on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Playhouse has teamed up with the Mercury to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 20.

Send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Buddy Holly competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

