Win tickets to top Fleetwood Mac tribute act

Fleetwood Bac will perform at the Tropicana on September 27. Picture: Sonic PR Archant

A tribute act of one of the best-selling rock bands in the world is coming to Weston and Mercury readers can win tickets for the show.

Fleetwood Bac will perform at The Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on September 27 at 7pm.

They will perform hits such as Dreams, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Go Your Own Way, You Make Loving Fun, Tusk, Gypsy, Oh Well, Man Of The World, Hold Me, Green Manalishi and many more.

The Fleetwood Bac show focuses on the Rumours era of the original band, which is still the fifth biggest-selling album of all time.

The band has been rated by The Times newspaper as one of the UK's top five tributes, alongside The Bootleg Beatles, Bjorn Again and The Counterfeit Stones.

The tribute act has also been endorsed by original band members Mick Fleetwood and Bob Brunning.

Fleetwood Mac was formed in 1967 in London and has since sold more than 120 million records worldwide.

In 1998, band members from the group were inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame.

They also received the Brit award for outstanding contribution to music.

Fleetwood Bac has wowed audiences far and wide, from Dubai, St. Tropez, the Cayman Islands and Monte Carlo.

They recently sold out at the world-famous Minack Theatre in Cornwall.

Tickets, priced £11-17.60, are available at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Tropicana to offer

two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on September 26.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

