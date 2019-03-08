Advanced search

Win

Win tickets to top Fleetwood Mac tribute act

PUBLISHED: 16:18 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 19 September 2019

Fleetwood Bac will perform at the Tropicana on September 27. Picture: Sonic PR

Fleetwood Bac will perform at the Tropicana on September 27. Picture: Sonic PR

Archant

A tribute act of one of the best-selling rock bands in the world is coming to Weston and Mercury readers can win tickets for the show.

Fleetwood Bac will perform at the Tropicana on September 27. Picture: Sonic PRFleetwood Bac will perform at the Tropicana on September 27. Picture: Sonic PR

Fleetwood Bac will perform at The Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on September 27 at 7pm.

They will perform hits such as Dreams, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Go Your Own Way, You Make Loving Fun, Tusk, Gypsy, Oh Well, Man Of The World, Hold Me, Green Manalishi and many more.

The Fleetwood Bac show focuses on the Rumours era of the original band, which is still the fifth biggest-selling album of all time.

The band has been rated by The Times newspaper as one of the UK's top five tributes, alongside The Bootleg Beatles, Bjorn Again and The Counterfeit Stones.

The tribute act has also been endorsed by original band members Mick Fleetwood and Bob Brunning.

Fleetwood Mac was formed in 1967 in London and has since sold more than 120 million records worldwide.

In 1998, band members from the group were inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame.

They also received the Brit award for outstanding contribution to music.

Fleetwood Bac has wowed audiences far and wide, from Dubai, St. Tropez, the Cayman Islands and Monte Carlo.

They recently sold out at the world-famous Minack Theatre in Cornwall.

Fleetwood Bac will perform at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on September 27, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £11-17.60, are available at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Tropicana to offer

two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on September 26.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Fleetwood Bac are a tribute act to which famous band?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bowls: Silverware for Saints at Winscombe Floodlit Fours

St Andrews A and B face the camera

Bowls: Victoria ladies lift Fear Plate, as Saxons secure title

Victoria Bowls Club celebrate winning the Fear Plate

Worlebury golfers prove aces with a stunning hole-in-one double at September medal

Dan Winter and Darran Mason both had holes in one at the 136-yard second at Worlebury

Weston will go to Camborne with a ‘posistive attitude’ says manager Heath

Weston Rugby Club after their 38-29 home victory over Brixham

Golf: Weston Ladies enjoy wonderful Invitation Day

Invitation Day winners at Weston Golf Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists