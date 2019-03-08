Advanced search

Win tickets to see musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 September 2019

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.Picture: Pamela Raith

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.Picture: Pamela Raith

Pamela Raith

A timeless West End production, Joseph And The Technicolour Dreamcoat, will be performed at Weston Playhouse Theatre, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

One of the longest running touring musicals in the world will be performed in Weston next month.

The show embarks on Joseph's journey to resolve Egypt's famine after he was thrown into slavery by his 11 brothers, as they were jealous of his colourful coat, and he rose through the ranks to become running the Potiphar's house.

Joseph then faces jail after he refuses the advances of the Potiphar's wife, where he discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and finds himself in front of a mighty, but troubled, Pharaoh.

The stage show is based on the Coat Of Many Colours story of Joseph from the Bible's book of Genesis, and first started as a 15-minute composition, which was written by Tim Rice and music composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Joseph And The Technicolour Dream Coat, produced by Bill Kenwright, has enjoyed West End and Broadway success and performances in more than 80 countries since it's debut more than 40 years ago.

The theatre production will be performed at the venue, in High Street, from October 29 to November 2, with matinees at 2.30pm and shows at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £28-£34, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Playhouse Theatre to offer readers two pairs of tickets to Joseph And The Technicolour Dreamcoat on October 29 at 7.30pm.

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.Picture: Pamela RaithJoseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.Picture: Pamela Raith

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: How many brothers did Joseph have?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Joseph competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, log on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 3 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: How many brothers did Joseph have?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s Frame on crest of a wave with bronze

Jake Frame in action at the World Waterski Racing Championships in Vichy, France

Tennis: Fantastic finals day at Cheddar

Finalists at Cheddar Tennis Club face the camera (pic Dae Sasitorn)

Sovereign Shopping Centre or old police station could house new £3.2million town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Rembering Doug Atwell: The Battle of Arnhem

Doug Atwell fourth from left on the back row when he was in the RAF

Win tickets to see musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.Picture: Pamela Raith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists