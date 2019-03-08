Win tickets to see musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 September 2019
Pamela Raith
A timeless West End production, Joseph And The Technicolour Dreamcoat, will be performed at Weston Playhouse Theatre, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.
One of the longest running touring musicals in the world will be performed in Weston next month.
The show embarks on Joseph's journey to resolve Egypt's famine after he was thrown into slavery by his 11 brothers, as they were jealous of his colourful coat, and he rose through the ranks to become running the Potiphar's house.
Joseph then faces jail after he refuses the advances of the Potiphar's wife, where he discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and finds himself in front of a mighty, but troubled, Pharaoh.
The stage show is based on the Coat Of Many Colours story of Joseph from the Bible's book of Genesis, and first started as a 15-minute composition, which was written by Tim Rice and music composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Joseph And The Technicolour Dream Coat, produced by Bill Kenwright, has enjoyed West End and Broadway success and performances in more than 80 countries since it's debut more than 40 years ago.
The theatre production will be performed at the venue, in High Street, from October 29 to November 2, with matinees at 2.30pm and shows at 7.30pm.
Tickets, priced £28-£34, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544.
The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Playhouse Theatre to offer readers two pairs of tickets to Joseph And The Technicolour Dreamcoat on October 29 at 7.30pm.
To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: How many brothers did Joseph have?
Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Joseph competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.
Or, log on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 3 to enter.
Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.
By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.
