Win tickets to see Godzilla: King Of The Monsters at Odeon Cinema

The king of the kaiju stomps his way back onto the big screen as Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, opens in cinemas nationwide on Friday , and readers could win tickets to see the carnage thanks to Odeon cinemas.

Set several years after the events of 2014's Godzilla, King of Monsters, reunites viewers with the members of crypto-zoological agency Monarch as they battle a battery of god-sized monsters known as Titans.

When this ancient super-species thought to be mere myths rise from their slumber, a battle for supremacy ensues which leaves humanity's very existence hanging in the balance as humanities former savour Godzilla, battles against the insectoid Mothra, the gigantic Pteranodon Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed dragon King Ghidorah.

In creating the iconic Godzilla for King of Monsters director, Michael Dougherty, said he wanted to put the 'God back in Godzilla', tweaking the giant monster created by Gareth Edwards and Matt Allsopp for the 2014 film, to better resemble the look and sound of the Godzilla seen in Ishirō Honda's original 1954 film.

King Of The Monsters is the 35th film in the Godzilla franchise, and the third movie in Legendary Pictures' Monsterverse, which culminates with the release of King Kong Vs Godzilla next year.

For full show times and ticket prices, visit www.odeon.co.uk

