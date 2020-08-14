Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 August 2020

Win a wedding venue at Peak View Gardens. Picture: Peak View Gardens

Peak View Gardens

Three events companies have teamed up to give people the chance to win a free wedding venue for next year.

The competition is perfect for people looking to tie the knot next year, and those who are scrambling to reschedule their plans due to the pandemic.

Peak View Gardens, in Lower Weare near Axbridge, is working with Quantock Marquees and Fizz Box Bar to offer one lucky couple free hire of the gardens on July 17, 2021, with a free marquee which holds 100 day guests and up to 150 evening guests.

It also includes a fully-stocked cash bar – courtesy of Fizz Box Bar – and 10 per cent off catering with Country Bumpkins Catering.

The prize is worth £5,000, and Peak View Gardens will pick a lucky winner on August 31.

To find out how to enter the competition, visit the Peak View Gardens Facebook page.

