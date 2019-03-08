Win tickets to see Romeo And Juliet in Weston

Romeo & Juliet by Lost Dog. Picture: Zoe Manders Archant

A re-imagined version of a Shakespeare play will be performed in Weston-super-Mare next month.

Lost Dog's quirky take on Romeo And Juliet will be staged at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, on October 18 at 7.30pm.

The show sees the iconic tale rewritten, with the pair surviving the self-inflicted poisoning. Instead they grow up and live long and happy lives.

That is until they reach their 40s when they are gripped by a mid-life crisis, haunted by the pressures of being the poster couple for love and romance.

Despite the well-intentioned advice of their therapist, they decide to confront their issues in theatrical fashion - putting on a stage show about themselves for the world to see.

The play has earned rave reviews since making its debut on stage, with The Guardian awarding a coveted five-star review - hailing it as 'smart, subversive and sexy'.

The show has been lured to Weston by Theatre Orchard.

Its spokesman said: "With Lost Dog's blend of dance, theatre and comedy this stunning duet, directed by Olivier Award nominated Ben Duke, is a humorous and heartfelt look at love, loss, longevity and our cultural obsession with youth."

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.theatreorchard.org.uk/weston

The Mercury has teamed up with Theatre Orchard to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Romeo And Juliet.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Romeo & Juliet competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW. Alternatively, you can enter the competition at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 3.

