Advanced search

Win tickets to see Romeo And Juliet in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 September 2019

Romeo & Juliet by Lost Dog. Picture: Zoe Manders

Romeo & Juliet by Lost Dog. Picture: Zoe Manders

Archant

A re-imagined version of a Shakespeare play will be performed in Weston-super-Mare next month.

Lost Dog's quirky take on Romeo And Juliet will be staged at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, on October 18 at 7.30pm.

The show sees the iconic tale rewritten, with the pair surviving the self-inflicted poisoning. Instead they grow up and live long and happy lives.

That is until they reach their 40s when they are gripped by a mid-life crisis, haunted by the pressures of being the poster couple for love and romance.

Despite the well-intentioned advice of their therapist, they decide to confront their issues in theatrical fashion - putting on a stage show about themselves for the world to see.

The play has earned rave reviews since making its debut on stage, with The Guardian awarding a coveted five-star review - hailing it as 'smart, subversive and sexy'.

The show has been lured to Weston by Theatre Orchard.

Its spokesman said: "With Lost Dog's blend of dance, theatre and comedy this stunning duet, directed by Olivier Award nominated Ben Duke, is a humorous and heartfelt look at love, loss, longevity and our cultural obsession with youth."

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.theatreorchard.org.uk/weston

The Mercury has teamed up with Theatre Orchard to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Romeo And Juliet.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Romeo & Juliet competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW. Alternatively, you can enter the competition at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 3.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which playwright penned Romeo And Juliet?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Win tickets to see Romeo And Juliet in Weston

Romeo & Juliet by Lost Dog. Picture: Zoe Manders

Cyclists who took on 300-mile challenge raised almost £15,000 for charity

Friends of Congresbury man who died suddenly raised £13,000 for charity

Congresbury villagers in favour of new neighbourhood plan

The vote was held at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road.

School to increase in size to cope with growing demand and fix SEND place shortage

Staff and KS 1&2 pupils at Westhaven School, celebrating as school is in the top six of most improved schools in the country. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cricket: Somerset tail frustrates Essex on another short day

Roelof van der Merwe of Somerset hits six runs during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 24th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists