News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Contact Scaffolding Services Ltd
Notice ID: 10964311

Contact Scaffolding Services Ltd of 1 Chantry Close, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 1GA is applying for a licence to use Borley Road, Rodbridge Hill, Long Melford, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9HH as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Somewhere To Go shop

Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in Banwell will be alleviated by the bypass.

North Somerset Council

Public consultation launches on Banwell Bypass route

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
More than a thousand people attend charity game for Weston boy who died in his sleep.

Raising

Charity match 'would have made Liam Shepherd proud', says mum

Carrington Walker

person
Steep Holm at sunset.

Trips to Steep Holm Island to restart next week

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon