The North Somerset charity delivering Christmas to 10,000 kids

The Every Child Needs Christmas charity delivered gifts to around 10,000 kids last year. - Credit: Every Child Needs Christmas

A North Somerset charity has launched its annual campaign to provide a Christmas to enjoy for struggling children from disadvantaged families.

The Every Child Needs Christmas campaign has run for eight years, helping deliver toys to 10,000 children from homes with a BS postcode.

The charity was founded by Sara and Khurm Arshad after Sara had tripped on one of her kid's toys while debating what new ones they could get for Christmas.

This will be the Every Child Needs Christmas project's eighth year. - Credit: Every Child Needs Christmas

She told the Mercury and Times: "It is very cliche but there I was debating getting more toys while surrounded by some that were not being used.

"It started very local - just Weston. We managed to distribute around 750 gifts in the first year and the demand has increased ever since.

"This year the increase in demand has been substantial, while fewer donations are coming in as people are hit by the pandemic and other costs."

The Moose Hall Chiropractic and Wellbeing practice in Portishead is one of many businesses supporting the charity's cause this year.

A spokesperson revealed that it was proud to be supporting the campaign by hosting events throughout December.

They said: "We're very proud to be supporting the Every Child Needs Christmas campaign again this year.

"A charity that we feel so passionate about, Every Child Needs Christmas help to make sure that gifts make their way to local children who may not otherwise receive one at Christmas time."

"Cash donations can be made via the collection box in-clinic at Moose Hall Portishead, and all money collected will be passed to the charity to help with the shortfall of gifts.

"We are unable to accept toy donations in-clinic."

Some of the gifts delivered last year. - Credit: Every Child Needs Christmas

The business will also donate takings from all appointments on December 7 to the charity.

To donate to this year's Every Child Needs Christmas campaign residents can purchase toys from its Amazon wishlist which will be donated on Christmas day.

Visit www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/17Z8LCDZ8BH3X to do so or head to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/childsxmas