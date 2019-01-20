Advanced search

Breaking News Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

32 minutes ago Eleanor Young
Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Banksy’s pinwheel from Dismaland will be relocated to Weston-super-Mare’s town centre after tens of thousands of pounds is spent on its refurbishment.

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

08:02 Lily Newton-Browne
Two lanes have closed on the M5 due to emergency repairs. Picture: Getty Images

Two lanes on the M5 have been closed due to ‘emergency repairs’ this afternoon (Tuesday).

Bristol Airport expects record-breaking year for passengers

07:00 Gareth Newnham
Exeter Airport charges just £1 for stop-offs from five to 30 minutes. Picture: Bristol Airport

A record numbers of passengers used Bristol Airport last year – and if its expansion plans get the green light more could be on the way.

Festive recycling rates ‘very encouraging’

07:42 Tom Wright
Recycling vehicle

Recycling rates over the festive period were ‘very encouraging’, North Somerset Council says.

Family trio to walk Men’s March for Weston Hospicecare

Yesterday, 19:00 Vicky Angear
Elliot Adams (left), Matthew Adams with daughter Gracie-Mai Adams (centre) and Phillip Adams (right) pictured together. Picture: Elliot Adams

Two sons will take part in the Men’s March with their dad in memory of their mum Alison who was cared for by Weston Hospicecare.

What's On

Popular West End show to return to Weston for first time in three years

Yesterday, 15:21 Henry Woodsford
The previous cast of Joseph, which performed at the Playhouse in 2016. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

One of the most successful West End shows of all time will return to Weston-super-Mare later this year.

Music Makers Academy set for day of Weston shows

Mon, 21:00 Henry Woodsford
The Music Makers Academy will perform at the Blakehay Theatre. Picture: Mark Atherton

A Worle music group will perform a double header of shows in Weston.

Living legend Tom Jones to perform in West Country

Mon, 14:13 Eleanor Young
Tom Jones. Picture: Tom Dymond

A global superstar is set to perform in the West Country for one night only.

Two choirs in one Weston concert

Sunday, January 20, 2019 Tom Wright

An evening of choral music will entertain an audience in Weston-super-Mare in the spring.

Hacienda Classical to perform at Westonbirt Arboretum

Saturday, January 19, 2019 Vicky Angear
Hacienda Classical. Picture: Anthony Mooney

A live DJ mix with vocalists, orchestral music and a choir will light up Westonbirt Arboretum this summer.

Court News

In The Dock

Yesterday, 06:46
North Somerset Courthouse.

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from December 18 to January 2:

Weston takeaway shut down over drug dealing allegations

Friday, January 18, 2019 Vicky Angear
Mama G's takeawy in Orchard Street has been shut down for three months. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A takeaway in Weston-super-Mare has been shut down for three months after allegations the business was a front for drug dealing.

In The Dock

Tuesday, January 15, 2019
North Somerset Courthouse.

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from December 3-18.

Education News

Worle students praised for helping injured woman

Yesterday, 09:26 Henry Woodsford
Ben Adams, Eion Austin, Ollie Dolphin and Joe Iles helped the injured woman. Picture: Shane Dean

Four Worle students have been praised as good samaritans for helping an injured woman.

New chef for Worle school

Mon, 11:01 Henry Woodsford
Head chef Laura Webb and her kitchen assistants. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Worle school has welcomed a new head chef serving pupils tasty treats.

Forest school launched in Congresbury

Sunday, January 20, 2019 Sam Frost
Yeo Vale Forest School Forest Tots group at Cadbury Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Young children have the chance to learn more about nature and the environment at a new forest-school class.

Sport News

Cricket: Somerset confirm return of Jerome Thomas

Yesterday, 11:03
Somerset's Jerome Taylor celebrates taking the wicket of Sussex Sharks' Laurie Evans (right) during the Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final match on Finals Day at Edgbaston, Birmingham (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

West Indies fast bowler Jerome Thomas will return to Somerset for the 2019 Vitality Blast campaign, the county have announced.

Cricket: Green signs extension at Somerset

Yesterday, 10:50
Ben Green at Somerset's media day (pic Ben Birchall/PA)

Ben Green has become the latest Somerset player to commit his future to the county.

Winscombe still waiting for first away win as Crediton dig deeper for win in Devon

Mon, 08:52
Stuart Warren on his way to a try for Winscombe at Crediton (pic John Podpadec)

Winscombe are still searching for their first away win of the season after going down 25-15 at third-placed Crediton in Devon on Saturday.

CareTech Foundation grant to help Somerset Disabled Cricket Club

Friday, January 18, 2019
Somerset Disabled Cricket Club players during their Super 9s National semi-final against Essex

Children and adults with any form of disability will have more opportunities to get involved in cricket after a major donation to Somerset Disabled Cricket Club.

Weston winger exits for Welsh club

Friday, January 18, 2019 Sam Frost
Ben Swallow signed a one-year deal in the summer, but has struggled for playing time. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston-super-Mare winger Ben Swallow has joined Merthyr Town on loan after a disappointing spell with the Seagulls.

Somerset Rebels reveal 20th anniversary plans

Friday, January 18, 2019
Somerset Rebels are celebrating their 20th annniversary in 2019 (pic Somerset Rebels)

Somerset Rebels compete in their 20thh season of speedway racing in 2019 and to commemorate such an auspicious anniversary a number of special initiatives are being planned throughout the season.

PREVIEW: ‘Tough’ Truro test awaits but McGregor confident

Thursday, January 17, 2019 Sam Frost
Weston-super-Mare manager Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston-super-Mare boss Marc McGregor has called on his players to show the same attitude and desire which bought them a point last weekend ahead of Saturday’s visit to Truro City.

Business News

How Weston reacted to proposed M&S closure

Thursday, January 17, 2019 Sam Frost
M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston-super-Mare’s business bosses and politicians have criticised Marks & Spencer’s (M&S) proposed closure of its High Street shop.

Former apprentice to mentor new recruit at award-winning spa

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 Vicky Angear
Charlotte Rabone and Ella Williams at thespa at Cadbury House.

A therapist who began her career as an apprentice at one of the region’s leading spas has now become mentor for the next generation of beauticians.

New counselling business for Worle

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 Vicky Angear
Fiona in her new office in Worle High Street.

A former police officer has opened a counselling business in Worle.

Holiday park named best in South West

Sunday, January 13, 2019 Henry Woodsford
Sandy Glade was named the Bristol, Bath and Somerset holiday park of the year. Picture: Nick Williams

A holiday park has been recognised as the South West’s best.

Council appeals for seaside businesses to come forward

Thursday, January 10, 2019 Lily Newton-Browne
Burnham and Berrow beaches need traders for the next three summer seasons. Picture: Mark Atherton

Sedgemoor District Council is on the look out for seaside businesses to trade in the area for the next three summers.

Food and Drink

Dining out offers in Weston-super-Mare

Friday, January 11, 2019 Vicky Angear
Bistrot Pierre's camembert starter.

Most of us are watching our wallets after an expensive Christmas, so we have compiled a list of meal deals in Weston-super-Mare to see you through January....

Weston’s first vegan B&B opens its doors on the seafront

Saturday, December 29, 2018 Jamie Medwell
Weston's first vegan bed and breakfast has opened on Clevedon Road. Picture: Google

Weston’s first vegan B&B has opened on the seafront, giving guests the chance to enjoy a holiday free from meat or animal products.

Railway pub seeks to become ‘best sports bar’

Friday, November 9, 2018 Tom Wright
Licensee Merran Lawrence at The Railway Inn. Picture: Jeremy Long

The ‘best sports bar in the area’ is the target a railway pub has set itself as work to overhaul its interior began this week.

Popular Worle shop moves to old library building

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Henry Woodsford
Chris Richards with parents and staff at Sweets 'n' Things at the old Worle library building in The Maltings. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A popular family business in Worle has relocated.

New gay bar opens in Weston-super-Mare

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Eleanor Young
Joel and Mel behind the bar at the new Proud Bar in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Nigel Briers

A new community bar is causing a buzz in Weston town centre after opening in September.

