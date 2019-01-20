Advanced search
Banksy’s pinwheel from Dismaland will be relocated to Weston-super-Mare’s town centre after tens of thousands of pounds is spent on its refurbishment.
Two lanes on the M5 have been closed due to ‘emergency repairs’ this afternoon (Tuesday).
A record numbers of passengers used Bristol Airport last year – and if its expansion plans get the green light more could be on the way.
Recycling rates over the festive period were ‘very encouraging’, North Somerset Council says.
Two sons will take part in the Men’s March with their dad in memory of their mum Alison who was cared for by Weston Hospicecare.
One of the most successful West End shows of all time will return to Weston-super-Mare later this year.
A Worle music group will perform a double header of shows in Weston.
A global superstar is set to perform in the West Country for one night only.
An evening of choral music will entertain an audience in Weston-super-Mare in the spring.
A live DJ mix with vocalists, orchestral music and a choir will light up Westonbirt Arboretum this summer.
The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from December 18 to January 2:
A takeaway in Weston-super-Mare has been shut down for three months after allegations the business was a front for drug dealing.
The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from December 3-18.
Four Worle students have been praised as good samaritans for helping an injured woman.
A Worle school has welcomed a new head chef serving pupils tasty treats.
Young children have the chance to learn more about nature and the environment at a new forest-school class.
West Indies fast bowler Jerome Thomas will return to Somerset for the 2019 Vitality Blast campaign, the county have announced.
Ben Green has become the latest Somerset player to commit his future to the county.
Winscombe are still searching for their first away win of the season after going down 25-15 at third-placed Crediton in Devon on Saturday.
Children and adults with any form of disability will have more opportunities to get involved in cricket after a major donation to Somerset Disabled Cricket Club.
Weston-super-Mare winger Ben Swallow has joined Merthyr Town on loan after a disappointing spell with the Seagulls.
Somerset Rebels compete in their 20thh season of speedway racing in 2019 and to commemorate such an auspicious anniversary a number of special initiatives are being planned throughout the season.
Weston-super-Mare boss Marc McGregor has called on his players to show the same attitude and desire which bought them a point last weekend ahead of Saturday’s visit to Truro City.
Weston-super-Mare’s business bosses and politicians have criticised Marks & Spencer’s (M&S) proposed closure of its High Street shop.
A therapist who began her career as an apprentice at one of the region’s leading spas has now become mentor for the next generation of beauticians.
A former police officer has opened a counselling business in Worle.
A holiday park has been recognised as the South West’s best.
Sedgemoor District Council is on the look out for seaside businesses to trade in the area for the next three summers.
Most of us are watching our wallets after an expensive Christmas, so we have compiled a list of meal deals in Weston-super-Mare to see you through January....
Weston’s first vegan B&B has opened on the seafront, giving guests the chance to enjoy a holiday free from meat or animal products.
The ‘best sports bar in the area’ is the target a railway pub has set itself as work to overhaul its interior began this week.
A popular family business in Worle has relocated.
A new community bar is causing a buzz in Weston town centre after opening in September.
