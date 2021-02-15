‘The ultimate takeaway experience’: award-winning fish and chips delivered straight to your door

Promotion

Published: 11:55 AM February 15, 2021

The new team at Blue Fish Co are developing their renowned takeaway experience to maintain their regional Good Food Award. - Credit: The Blue Fish Co

Recent events may have turned life as we know it on its head, but, one thing remains constant: our love for fish and chips.

There is an abundance of fish and chip shops on our doorstep in this part of the world, but only The Blue Fish Co in Worle can boast winning the regional Good Food Award for Fish and Chips for the second year in a row.

Now run by new owners, Shomika and Paul, the shop doesn’t intend to sit on its laurels. They’ve already made great strides in the development of their renowned takeaway experience to ensure the locals continue to vote for them as the best fish and chip shop in the area.

The Blue Fish Co is now run by new owners, Paul and Shomika. - Credit: The Blue Fish Co / Coralie Kyriacou

‘Unrivalled’ fish and chips ordering service

In previous years, you could successfully order your Friday night treat from The Blue Fish Co on their website. Although this was sufficient for some time, unsurprisingly, Shomika and Paul have seen a massive increase in orders since the first lockdown, and the website was struggling to cope with the demand. Thinking fast, they developed The Blue Fish Co app and introduced the opportunity to order via their Facebook page.

“No-one predicted just how dependant people would become on takeaways during the lockdown. The website alone wasn’t enough to process the staggering number of orders, and we knew we had to do something to keep our customers happy. The combination of our new app, the use of Facebook, and the original website ordering system ensures that all customers can get their orders in, free of hassle,” says Shomika.

Same great taste with an exciting new menu

The quality of food remains the same - chips made using only the finest potatoes, and sustainably-sourced fish battered to perfection – but the menu has been revamped to include more scrummy takeaway favourites.

“We wanted to make sure there was something for everyone on the new menu,” explains Shomika.

“People can still get our amazing fish and chips, but they can also now choose from a myriad of delicious burgers, kebabs and wraps, chicken, a wide range of vegetarian alternatives and even a specials menu entailing a full rack of ribs and a turkey skewer.”

The Blue Fish Co has an extensive pizza menu, complete with everything from ‘The Original’ (a classic Margherita) to ‘Peking Duck’ (roasted duck, onion and hoisin plum sauce).

The Blue Fish Co packs their takeaway orders in special cardboard boxes, which prevents their food from getting cold when delivering to customers. - Credit: The Blue Fish Co / Coralie Kyriacou

Fish and chips delivery

Customers can order food to collect from the shop, or it can be delivered straight to their door, contact-free.

“All our food is cooked to order to ensure the best possible quality. It’s incredibly important to consider the way orders are packaged, as this can be the crucial difference between a cold, disappointing meal, and one that is fresh, piping hot and exceeds expectations,” explains Shomika.

“Instead of wrapping our food in paper, as is traditionally done, we pack it in special cardboard boxes. The packaging doesn’t touch the food, and we heat the box to 90C – this keeps the food hot for 25 minutes, allowing enough time to deliver it to our customers who rarely live further than 15 minutes away.”

‘Cheap as chips’

Trying to resist the temptation of a takeaway is futile with The Blue Fish Co. If the idea of perfectly fried chips, and crispy battered fish wasn’t enough to make you give in, they’re constantly offering new deals for both delivery and collection.

Check out the latest deals on their menu. At the moment, you can take advantage of the ‘buy one get one free’ deal on pizzas if you’re collecting, and there are several pizza deals for delivery too, like ‘The BFC Big Night In’ which includes two pizzas, garlic bread, chicken goujons, wedges, and a large drink for £36.99.





You can order for collection or delivery via www.thebluefish.co, Facebook, or on The Blue Fish Co app, which is available to download on Google Play and the Appstore.

Contact them on 01934 516 037.

The Blue Fish Co, 120A High St, Worle, Weston-super-Mare BS22 6HD