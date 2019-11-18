Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:44 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 18 November 2019

Ben Elton live

Ben Elton live

Archant

Ben Elton exploded on to the British circuit more than 30 years ago with his motor mouth alternative comedy stand-up, hoping to change the world. These days he admits he just wants to make sense of it!

Touring for the first time in 15 years, Ben Elton Live 2019 is heading this way.

Ben was signed as the regular compère at The Comedy Store in 1981 and rose to fame with material that often attacked government policies. As his popularity increased he began appearing on television and hosted Channel 4's ground breaking Saturday Live. In 1990 he was given his own BBC show - The Man From Auntie.

Ben also demonstrated a talent for writing with scripts for successful shows including The Young Ones, Blackadder and The Thin Blue Line and around 15 novels under his belt, many of which became best sellers.

He also writes stage musicals and plays and has continued with TV shows in to the 2000s, more recently finding sitcom success with Shakespeare-focused BBC Two comedy Upstart Crow.

Now back on the road with an all new stand-up show, Ben is trying to make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad. He said: "The last time I toured I was still smarter than my phone. Things have definitely taken a funny turn." n

Where? Weston Playhouse

When? November 29

Tickets £32

Box Office: 01934 645544

Book Online: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

