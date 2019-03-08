Boosting wellbeing

Adults across North Somerset are being urged to be more active after statistics revealed approximately one fifth of adults in the area are not meeting national health guidelines.

North Somerset Council's Sports and Active Lifestyles team has launched a Your 30 Minutes Your Way, campaign which aims to encourage adults to be more active each day and show that being active doesn't need to cost money.

Current guidelines from Public Health England recommend that adults should be moderately active, meaning your heart rate is increased but you can still hold a conversation, for at least 150 minutes per week.

As well as the numerous physical benefits, being active can also aid good mental health. It can improve sleep, help you maintain a healthy weight, manage stress and improve overall quality of life.

However, a survey published by Sport England has shown that 23% of North Somerset residents over the age of 16 are classified as inactive and are taking part in less than 30 minutes a week of physical activity.

Residents are being asked to make a pledge to take part in 30 minutes of physical activity each day and as an extra incentive, everyone who signs up to the campaign will be entered into a free prize draw with a chance of winning various prizes. n

To sign up to Your 30 Minutes, Your Way and be in with a chance of winning go to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/your30minutesyourway.