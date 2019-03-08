Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Summer Fun on the Campus

PUBLISHED: 14:21 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 05 August 2019

Trampolining for Campus

Trampolining for Campus

Archant

There is a lot on offer at The Campus in Weston this summer to keep children of all ages entertained during the school holidays.

Activities will include trampolining and judo during August, giving young people the opportunity to try these exciting sports for the first time.

Along with all other North Somerset Council libraries, the library at The Campus will be offering children aged four to 11 the chance to take part in Space Chase, this year's summer reading challenge.

And Castle Kids Club will be running their Ofsted registered holiday club every weekday until Friday August 30 (apart from the bank holiday on August 26). A full day from 8am-6pm will cost £22 per child per day. Alternatively, half days from 8am-1pm or 1pm-6pm can be booked for £13.50 per child per session.

The club is for children aged four (and at school) to 14 and parents/carers will need to complete a registration form if their child is not already registered with the club. Places must be booked online by visiting www.the-campus.org.uk

Apart from the reading challenge, all activities must be booked and paid for in advance. For more details contact The Campus on 01934 427427 or visit www.the-campus.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Readers react to council leader’s ‘blond buffoon’ criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson and Cllr Don Davies.

Hot July weather prompts scorching summer photos

A beautiful view of Brean Down.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney warming up for Amazon special with intimate South West show

Rob Delaney heads to Bristol's Tobacco Theatre next month. Picture: Avalon UK

Plans revealed for £1.4m Weston College training hub

Alistair Mead, managing director of Puxton Park, and Weston College principal Dr Paul Phillips. Picture: Puxton Park

Most Read

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Readers react to council leader’s ‘blond buffoon’ criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson and Cllr Don Davies.

Hot July weather prompts scorching summer photos

A beautiful view of Brean Down.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney warming up for Amazon special with intimate South West show

Rob Delaney heads to Bristol's Tobacco Theatre next month. Picture: Avalon UK

Plans revealed for £1.4m Weston College training hub

Alistair Mead, managing director of Puxton Park, and Weston College principal Dr Paul Phillips. Picture: Puxton Park

Latest from the Weston Mercury

T20: Somerset could have batted better says Abell

Somerset's Tom Abell in batting action (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Speedway: Newcastle 44 Somerset 46

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Summer Fun on the Campus

Trampolining for Campus

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

T20: Somerset demolished by Middlesex star De Villiers

South Africa's AB De Villiers hits out (pic Paul Harding/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists