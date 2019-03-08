Summer Fun on the Campus

Trampolining for Campus Archant

There is a lot on offer at The Campus in Weston this summer to keep children of all ages entertained during the school holidays.

Activities will include trampolining and judo during August, giving young people the opportunity to try these exciting sports for the first time.

Along with all other North Somerset Council libraries, the library at The Campus will be offering children aged four to 11 the chance to take part in Space Chase, this year's summer reading challenge.

And Castle Kids Club will be running their Ofsted registered holiday club every weekday until Friday August 30 (apart from the bank holiday on August 26). A full day from 8am-6pm will cost £22 per child per day. Alternatively, half days from 8am-1pm or 1pm-6pm can be booked for £13.50 per child per session.

The club is for children aged four (and at school) to 14 and parents/carers will need to complete a registration form if their child is not already registered with the club. Places must be booked online by visiting www.the-campus.org.uk

Apart from the reading challenge, all activities must be booked and paid for in advance. For more details contact The Campus on 01934 427427 or visit www.the-campus.org.uk